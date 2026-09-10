/Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra is on an intense hunt for her kidnapped daughter

The trailer for Parineeti Chopra's Shaque: Trust No One is out, and it tells the harrowing story of a mother searching for her daughter who was kidnapped just moments after she was born.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D'Silva, the gripping thriller explores how fragile the line is between love, suspicion, and truth.

Shaque: Trust No One: Parineeti Chopra turns fierce mom in this intriguing thriller

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Set to premiere on September 24, the series will mark Parineeti Chopra's much-awaited web series debut. She steps into a dark and gripping world where nothing is what it seems, and everyone is a suspect. With secrets unfolding at every turn, the show promises to be a binge-worthy emotional thriller that will keep you guessing.

As a mother torn between grief and hope, Parineeti delivers a raw and intense performance that is already winning praise.

The trailer opens with Parineeti delivering a baby girl, who is taken away hours later. Eight years have passed, but she hasn’t stopped searching for her daughter. Set in a misty, hilly town, the series revolves around a grieving mother trapped in an endless search for her child. After years of waiting, she suddenly receives mysterious photos of her daughter. But who sent these pictures? And why now? As she digs deeper, she gets a hint that the person behind it is someone very close to her. But who is it? Is it someone she trusts? It may be her husband, or her mother-in-law, or even her friend.