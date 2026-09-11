/Parineeti Chopra hails Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for balancing careers after becoming mothers

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her web series debut with the mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One. At the trailer launch in Mumbai, the actress spoke about how actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt are tempted to deliver acclaimed work while embracing motherhood. Chopra highlighted how a new generation of mothers and mothers-to-be is balancing their personal journeys with their careers.

Parineeti Chopra on motherhood

On September 10 (Thursday), the makers of Shaque: Trust No One held a trailer launch event in Mumbai which was attended by the cast and crew, including Parineeti Chopra.

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Shedding light on the lives of female actors in the film industry, Chopra cited the examples of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and her sister, Priyanka Chopra. She said, "I'm so glad that our generation, including Alia, me, Deepika, my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now."

Recalling how earlier generations of actresses faced the weight of industry perceptions, Chopra reflected on how things have changed over the years. "It is sad that one generation had to pay that price because maybe at that time the audience was not excited to see mothers. I fail to understand that, but that was the reality at some point," she said.

Saying she would be sad to lose work, Parineeti further stated, "I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It's a two-way relationship, I've to be offered work and I would be sad to lose work because I've done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby."

'The audience is not cancelling mothers'

Parineeti Chopra pointed out that audiences today are accepting actresses balancing their careers and personal lives. She said, "The audience is not cancelling mothers, and hence writers, directors, and actors are able to make content. This business is not solitary; it is supply and demand with the audience. I'm glad the industry is changing and that the audience has made all this possible. So, it is all lovely and positive."

About Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One is an upcoming Hindi mystery thriller web series set to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026. The show is created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra and directed by Rensil D'Silva. The plot follows a mother who has spent nine relentless years searching for her missing child.