Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down memory lane on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while speaking with a contestant who admired Dhanush, one of South cinema’s most celebrated actors. The conversation prompted the veteran star to praise his former co-star, with whom he shared the screen in the 2015 film Shamitabh.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Dhanush

The recent promo for the upcoming episode of KBC 18 shows a contestant expressing his admiration for Dhanush, saying he is a huge fan of the actor. In response, Big B did not miss the chance to share his own admiration for the OM actor, revealing that he is also a big fan of the South star.

He said, "You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common. I am also a huge fan of his. To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it."

He further praised the actor’s skills, saying that he is a good dancer and that it was a privilege to share screen space with him. "He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him in Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege for me. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. Truly, he is an extraordinary artiste," Big B added.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush's collab

The two actors worked together in R. Balki’s 2015 psychological comedy-drama Shamitabh. Big B played a veteran actor known for his powerful voice, while Dhanush portrayed Danish, a mute aspiring actor. The film follows Danish, who rises to Bollywood stardom using the voice of washed-up alcoholic Amitabh Sinha (Amitabh Bachchan) through live voice-transfer technology. It also stars Akshara Haasan in a pivotal role.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan and the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. As of now, he is set to reprise his role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and will also feature in the courtroom thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is currently in post-production.

What's next for Dhanush?

Dhanush recently appeared in the thriller OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood, which opened in cinemas on November 20. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling network.