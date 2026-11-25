For the first time, WION joins the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) and Indian Military Review (IMR) in a unique initiative to bring India’s military leadership and defence industry together. Defence Partnership Days 2026 will be held on November 26 and 27 at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

It will be the first time WION takes audiences inside a military conference at the Manekshaw Centre with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Vice Chief of the Air Staff in attendance. Viewers will get a firsthand glimpse of how India’s military leaders put their requirements to industry and hear from the people who design and build the equipment.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor (Retd.), Director General of CAPSS, will open the conference. Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar will speak on how procurement can help build a self-reliant defence industry. Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will address indigenous shipbuilding and the adoption of new technology across the fleet. Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani will deliver the inaugural address on how the armed services can work more closely together and prepare to use new technology.

Air Marshal G. S. Bedi (Retd.) will chair the aerospace session, covering combat readiness, aircraft maintenance and unmanned systems. Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia will discuss how aircraft, sensors and other systems can work together in combat. Air Marshal D. P. Hirani will also speak.

Former Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen S. K. Saini (Retd.) will chair a session on AI, cybersecurity and data in land warfare. Lt Gen Harsh Chibber will deliver the keynote, and scientific adviser Dr Parimal Kumar will discuss moving from licensed production to designing and owning defence technology in India.

Sugosha Advisory will release a knowledge paper, An Industry Partnership Roadmap for the Indian Armed Forces, during the inaugural session. The two-day event also includes an exhibition and meetings between industry and government representatives.