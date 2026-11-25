Democrat Victoria Broderick has defeated eight-term Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais in Tennessee’s fourth congressional district, delivering one of the biggest upsets of the election cycle. Her victory increases the Democratic majority in the 120th Congress to 259 seats, marking the party’s largest advantage in three decades. The result also flips a district that Donald Trump won by more than 20 percentage points in 2024.

Broderick, 34, is a former technology and logistics professional who previously contested the congressional election in 2024. Speaking to the Guardian in an interview before the race was officially called, she said she had connected with people who had not voted in years, as well as Republicans worried about affordability who appreciated the ‘integrity’ she brought to the campaign. “We’ve been neglected in this district,” she said earlier this month. “People want representatives who understand what they are going through, who understand the costs of going to the gas station or grocery store. I’m that representative.”

Tennessee’s congressional district boundaries were redrawn as part of the Republican Party’s mid-decade gerrymandering effort ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Election forecasters had classified the district as solidly Republican. Despite those predictions, Broderick secured victory by fewer than 400 votes, according to the Associated Press race call. DesJarlais, 62, who had closely aligned himself with Trump during his time in Congress, conceded the contest to Broderick last week following the narrow result. However, the race was officially called on Tuesday.

“We all leave here with our heads held high, and we hope the Fourth District continues to receive the attention and care it so richly deserves,” DesJarlais wrote in a statement. “All of us hope that the new Member of Congress feels the same level of awe and gratitude for this tremendous undertaking that I felt every day I had the privilege of serving.” DesJarlais’ defeat came despite his significant fundraising advantage over Broderick during the election campaign. Several national Democrats had also considered her campaign a long shot.

Following the victory, Broderick will become the only Democrat representing Tennessee in the state's congressional delegation on Capitol Hill. Her win highlights the scale of an unexpected upset that few observers from either political party had anticipated. Broderick said she achieved the victory without backing from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party's campaign organisation responsible for supporting House candidates.

“The Democratic party wasn’t paying attention to this race,” she said. “I knew I was the underdog.” A day after the election, on 4 November, Broderick had already declared victory. In a social media post, she highlighted the lack of institutional and financial support behind her campaign. “We did not have the political machine behind us. We didn’t have corporate Pac money, we didn’t have powerful insiders. We had you, the people,” she wrote on social media. “That turns out that is all we needed.”