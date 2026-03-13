/US Midterms 2026: Texas Republicans face a test of unity as Paxton takes on Talarico

Texas Republicans heading into the 2026 midterm elections are staring at an unusual political challenge—a highly competitive Senate race that has drawn national attention and overcoming the internal divisions within a party that has dominated statewide politics for decades.

Republican Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general and a prominent figure in the party’s conservative wing, is challenging Democrat James Talarico, a state representative who has emerged as one of the party’s most visible candidates in Texas.

Recent polls put Talarico narrowly ahead or the race effectively tied, an unusual development in a state where Republicans have won every statewide election for more than three decades.

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Paxton’s nomination came following a bruising Republican primary in which he defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn. The contest exposed deep divisions between Republicans who rallied around Paxton and those who viewed him as a polarising figure. National Republican leaders subsequently supported his general-election campaign.

Talarico has been trying to make those divisions part of his campaign. He emphasised economic issues and his personal background while seeking support from independents and Republicans dissatisfied with Paxton instead of just relying exclusively on the Democratic base.

Some Republican voters are reluctant to support Paxton, while others intend to vote for him because of his conservative positions and alignment with President Donald Trump.

The campaign has also become a major financial contest as Republican-aligned groups have poured tens of millions of dollars into advertising supporting Paxton, while Democratic organisations have invested heavily in Talarico. The huge spending reflects the importance both parties attach to Texas and the Senate seat.

Paxton has to bring together competing elements of the Republican Party, including establishment conservatives, Trump-aligned voters and Republicans concerned about party unity.

On the other hand, the task for Talarico is to translate Democratic gains among suburban and independent voters into a statewide coalition.

Republicans hold most statewide offices and maintain substantial advantages in many parts of the state while Democrats see opportunities created by demographic and political changes.

A strong Republican showing in the midterms could reinforce the party’s hold on Texas, while a competitive Democratic performance would intensify debate over the state’s changing political landscape.

Early voting begins October 19, while November 3 is the election day.

The Paxton-Talarico contest will be closely watched and test the strength of Texas Republicans, while it will also reveal how a party divided by its primary can reunite when faced with a serious general-election challenge.