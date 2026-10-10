/Two-thirds of competitive GOP candidates split with trump ahead of November midterms

Most Republican candidates in competitive congressional races are keeping their distance from US President Donald Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, according to a news agency Reuters analysis. Reuters found that 41 of 62 Republican candidates in competitive House and Senate contests, about two-thirds, are trying to improve their prospects by separating themselves from the unpopular president.

The steps include voting or speaking against Trump's policies, such as the war in Iran and his push on data centres, and removing mentions of him from campaign websites. Others have taken milder steps, such as declining to say whether they want him to campaign for them or skipping events he is attending.

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The report named Miami Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers among those who have broken with Trump, over his war with Iran or hard-line immigration policies.

At least a dozen candidates have removed Trump's name, image or endorsements from their websites. Mike Beltran, a Republican challenging Democratic Florida Rep. Kathy Castor, had a photo of himself with Trump on his site in August. It has since been taken down, and the site no longer mentions the president.

Also identifying 11 Republican candidates who have criticised Trump on one issue while backing him on others. Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts, who is in a close race with independent challenger Dan Osborn, has criticised the plan to expand beef imports. He nonetheless joined Trump at a midterm campaign rally in Nebraska on Monday.

Republican strategist Ron Bonjean told Reuters that candidates often distance themselves from the president in a midterm year, but the scale of the pushback within Trump's own party stands out. "Candidates are reflecting voter attitudes in these races," he said.

The Republican Party is widely expected to lose control of the House in November. The party in power historically loses seats in the lower chamber, and the GOP's majority is currently razor-thin. Democrats need to flip at least four seats to win the Senate, including in typically Republican states.