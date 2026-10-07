/Trump says Iran ‘decimated’, warns war could end the ‘nice way’ or ‘not-so-nice way’

US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran will come to an end but warned that the outcome could depend on whether Tehran chooses what he described as the "nice way" or the "not-so-nice way". Speaking at Sparrows Point in Maryland on Tuesday (Oct 6), Trump once again claimed Iran's military had been severely weakened and said the US was in a strong position as the conflict continues. "We're doing extremely well in the Islamic Republic of Iran, very well. They have no military. It's shot; the whole place is shot," Trump said. He described Iran as the former "bully of the Middle East" and said Washington now needed to "finish up".

"It's only a question of which way do we want to do it, the nice way or the not-so-nice way? And pretty soon you'll find out," Trump said.

Trump claims US blockade has halted Iranian maritime traffic

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Trump also pointed to the US military presence around the Strait of Hormuz, describing the operation as a "wall of steel" rather than a blockade. "When I see the wall of steel, which is what it is, that we've done, they call it a blockade, I call it the wall of steel," Trump said.

He claimed that no ship had reached Iran and that only vessels permitted by the US were being allowed through. Trump also said the US Navy was ensuring Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon. "Our Navy is leading the way in ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, adding that this was already a "fait accompli".

The comments come days after Trump said Washington faced a choice over Iran between the "easy way" and the "hard way". He had also said that Iran had been "decimated".

Trump announces new US shipyard project

Trump made the remarks while announcing a major expansion of America's maritime industrial base at Sparrows Point. Anduril Industries is investing $3.7 billion to build a new high-tech shipyard at the Maryland site, while the US Navy has committed up to $2.9 billion through a contract tied to production outcomes. The combined investment is worth up to $6.6 billion.

The facility, known as Arsenal-2, will manufacture critical components for Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, including torpedo tubes.