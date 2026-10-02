/Trump slams Tennessee for murderer Christa Pike’s failed lethal injection execution: ‘Should be easy to do’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 1) reacted with disbelief to the failed execution of Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike, who remained alive even after receiving two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital. “How does that happen?” Trump said when asked about the case while speaking to reporters in Texas. “Should be easy to do. It shouldn't be very difficult.”

Pike, 50, was scheduled to be executed at Tennessee's Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. The execution instead ended with Pike being taken to an off-site medical facility after the lethal injection failed. The Tennessee Department of Correction said its established protocol had been followed.

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Who is Christa Pike, why is she on death row?

Pike was sentenced to death for the killing of Slemmer, her classmate at a job-training facility in Knoxville.

Prosecutors said Pike lured Slemmer to a wooded area on January 12, 1995, amid fears that Slemmer was interested in her boyfriend. There, Pike and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, attacked Slemmer, who was stabbed and beaten.

Pike was 18 when the crime occurred. Shipp was 17 (a juvenile) and was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole. Pike became the only person in modern Tennessee history facing execution for a crime committed at age 18, according to Reuters.

What did Trump say?

Trump did not suggest what Tennessee should do next when asked about Pike's case.

“That was an interesting situation, but you're going to have to speak to Tennessee about it. Whether or not they're going to go forward,” he said.

Trump was speaking alongside former White House physician Ronny Jackson when he made the remarks.

Also read | Christa Pike was snoring after two lethal injections. Then asked a question

What happened during the execution?

Pike's execution began after the US Supreme Court cleared the way for Tennessee to proceed with it, overturning a stay issued earlier by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the decision.

Pentobarbital, the drug used for lethal injection executions, was administered, but Pike did not die after the first dose. A second dose was subsequently given under Tennessee's protocol.

Witnesses reported that Pike remained conscious and continued showing signs of life. She was eventually taken to a medical facility. Reuters reported that witnesses heard sounds including gasping and snoring after the injections.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said the protocol did not permit additional procedures beyond those carried out that evening.

Pike's lawyers have argued that the failed procedure subjected her to unnecessary suffering and have sought relief through the courts. Her medical condition following the failed execution has not been publicly detailed by Tennessee authorities beyond confirmation that she was transported to an off-site medical facility.

Why did the lethal injection fail?

The precise reason remains unclear. Pike's attorneys had previously raised concerns about the state's lethal injection protocol and argued that her medical circumstances could make an execution by injection particularly problematic.

The failed execution has prompted scrutiny of the drug and the state's execution procedures. A separate medical analysis has pointed to possible factors including problems delivering the drug into the bloodstream, although no official finding has established the cause in Pike's case.

Tennessee suspends further executions

The incident marked the second failed execution attempt in Tennessee this year. Earlier in May, officials halted the execution of Tony Carruthers after execution personnel were unable to establish intravenous access.