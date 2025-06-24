/Top 10 world news: Trump to meet Zelensky at NATO Summit; Israel-Iran ceasefire updates, and more

US President Donald Trump will be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (June 24) on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague. He said that he'll meet him and ask him "How you doing?"

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel attacked each other within hours of a ceasefire, however, later Iran said that it would follow the ceasefire only if it is not attacked further. While Israeli PM Netanyahu said that it "refrained" from launching further attacks after Trump spoke to him.

Click on the headlines to read more

Iran and Israel attacked each other within hours of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, but later Tehran came up with the proposition that it would follow the truce only if it is not attacked further. On the other hand, Israel said that it “refrained” from launching further attacks after Trump spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that it will respect a ceasefire announced by President Trump provided that Israel also upholds its terms.



As Israel-Iran engulfed in a full-blown war earlier this month, Israeli intelligence agents launched a covert intimidation campaign against Iranian generals, giving them a deadline to flee with their families, according to an audio recording obtained by The Washington Post.

As US President Donald Trump announced the Israel-Iran ceasefire on Tuesday morning (June 24), NATO Chief Mark Rutte lauded Trump for the decisive and extraordinary action and for ending the Israel-Iran war in 12 days.

The night when the US hit Iranian nuclear facilities with the B-2 Spirit, no one could imagine that the two American pilots who were executing the operation might be eating noodles made in the microwave, having candy bars and energy drinks and catching short naps on fold-out beds, all while steering the $2 billion stealth bomber.

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised both Israel and Iran for breaching a ceasefire he claimed to have brokered, singling out Israel for striking targets after the truce deadline had passed.

Fresh from announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump is now calling on Congress to act swiftly on what he’s dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, a massive legislative package that forms the centrepiece of his second-term agenda.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not seeking regime change in Iran, days after appearing to suggest otherwise on social media.

England batter Ben Duckett has become the first English opener to score a Test hundred in the fourth innings against India in England. Duckett achieved the feat during on day 5 (Jun 24) of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. By the time rain stopped play on the final day, Duckett was batting at 105 not out with his partner Zak Crawley at 59. Duckett is also only the fifth England batter overall to score a fourth innings Test ton against India in England. He was eventually dismissed for 149.