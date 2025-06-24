/'DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS': Trump 'unhappy' with Israel for attacking Iran; says both nations 'violated ceasefire'

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised both Israel and Iran for breaching a ceasefire he claimed to have brokered, singling out Israel for striking targets after the truce deadline had passed.

Trump: ‘I’m not happy’ with Israel’s actions

Speaking before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague on Tuesday (24 June), Trump told reporters he was “not happy that Israel is going now” and accused the country of firing “one missile… after the time limit.”

“I gotta get Israel to calm down now,” Trump said as he left the White House, Reuters reports.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen," he added.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” Trump told reporters/

He said that he was not happy with either country, but especially Israel.

Trump also posted a warning to Israel on his Truth Social platform, writing in capital letters, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES”

This message came just hours after both Israel and Iran reportedly accepted a US-proposed ceasefire to halt their 12-day conflict.

Ceasefire brokered after ‘simultaneous’ calls for peace

Announcing the agreement on Truth Social, Trump claimed both nations had reached out to him at the same time to ask for peace.

“Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’” he wrote. “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures.”

He also said that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “destroyed” and would “never rebuild”.

The Israeli government confirmed it had agreed to Trump’s ceasefire proposal, stating it had successfully neutralised the “dual existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.