/Trump thanks Iran for ‘early notice’: Was Tehran’s missile attack on US bases in Qatar just for show?

Iran’s recent missile launch targeting US forces in Qatar may have made headlines, but US officials are suggesting it was more symbolic than strategic. President Donald Trump on Monday (June 24), thanked Iran for giving early notice before firing missiles at Al Udeid Air Base.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “No Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.”

Missiles fired, but no casualties

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a barrage of missiles on Monday (24 June), aimed at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The attack came in response to Washington’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Qatar’s air defences successfully intercepted the missiles. There were no reported injuries or damage, and the US had already moved its aircraft out of harm’s way ahead of the strike.

A defence official told US media that the missiles were of “short-range and medium-range ballistic” variety, and the attack came after a warning from Tehran passed to Qatari and American officials.

Trump says Iran ‘got it out of their system’

President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “They’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system’… Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region.” US defence officials described the Iranian strike as “retaliatory but largely symbolic.”

Iran tried to keep Qatar out of the line of fire

Iran was quick to say that Qatar wasn’t the intended target. The country’s Supreme National Security Council released a statement saying that the strike was far from urban areas and posed no threat to civilians.

“We remain committed to maintaining warm relations with Qatar,” the statement said, as Iran maintained that its true grievance was with the US presence in the region, not its allies.

US had braced for a response

The missile launch did not take Washington by surprise. A senior White House official told CNN, “We knew they’d retaliate. They had a similar response after Soleimani.” The US military had moved unsheltered aircraft from the Al Udeid base days before the attack, according to satellite imagery taken on 19 June.

A face-saving move?