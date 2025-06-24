/Will Qatar attack Iran? Doha 'reserves right to respond' after Iranian missile strike on US base

Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base, calling it a “brazen aggression” and a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. The attack, which occurred on Monday (June 23) night, came as part of Iran’s retaliation to recent US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

In a firm statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, “Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law.”

While loud explosions were heard across central Doha and Lusail and projectiles lit up the sky, Qatar reported that its air defence systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles, preventing any casualties or damage.

Iran says attack targeted US, not Qatar

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoted by state media, claimed the strike was aimed only at the US and not Qatar. “This attack in no way presents any danger to Qatar or its people,” the statement read, adding that Iran remains committed to its “warm and historic relations” with Doha.

Iran said the number of missiles it used matched the number of US bombs dropped on its nuclear sites, calling its assault a “powerful and destructive missile attack” intended solely for the US-run base.

The attack follows recent airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which he described as a “Bullseye!!!” and claimed had caused “monumental damage”, particularly underground.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that the missile strike was in direct response to those US actions. “The Islamic Republic of Iran… will never leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered,” the Guard said.

Qatar urges immediate return to diplomacy

Despite its sharp condemnation, Qatar also called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. “We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue,” Al Ansari said.