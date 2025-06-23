/'Flagrant violation of sovereignty': Qatar breaks silence after Iranian missile strike on US base in Doha - FULL STATEMENT

“We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter,” said ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari in a post on X.
Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base near Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law. The attack took place on Monday night (June 23), with loud explosions heard across central Doha and Lusail, according to reports from Reuters and AFP.
Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh', targeting US forces stationed at the base. The strike came in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, which President Donald Trump described as a “Bullseye!!!”
Also read: Iran launches Ops 'Glad Tidings of Victory' against US: Tehran fires missiles at US base in Qatar, explosions heard in Doha
Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that while Iran “shattered” the US air base in Qatar, the attack in no way “presents any danger to Qatar or its people", and added that Iran “remains committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historic relations” with Qatar.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a strongly worded statement condemning the Iranian attack. “We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter,” said ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari in a post on X.
He confirmed that Qatar’s air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming missiles and that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure the safety of personnel. “We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack,” he said.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law.We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. A detailed statement regarding the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defense.We also emphasise that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security.We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.Furthermore, the State of Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region. We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritized and have stressed the importance of good-neighbourliness and avoiding escalation.We reaffirm that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people.The base had been evacuated earlier, following established security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region.All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others. We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted fromtheattack.”