/'Flagrant violation of sovereignty': Qatar breaks silence after Iranian missile strike on US base in Doha - FULL STATEMENT

Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base near Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law. The attack took place on Monday night (June 23), with loud explosions heard across central Doha and Lusail, according to reports from Reuters and AFP.

Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh', targeting US forces stationed at the base. The strike came in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, which President Donald Trump described as a “Bullseye!!!”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that while Iran “shattered” the US air base in Qatar, the attack in no way “presents any danger to Qatar or its people", and added that Iran “remains committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historic relations” with Qatar.

Qatar says missiles were intercepted and no injuries reported

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a strongly worded statement condemning the Iranian attack. “We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter,” said ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari in a post on X.

He confirmed that Qatar’s air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming missiles and that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure the safety of personnel. “We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack,” he said.

