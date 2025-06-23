/Iran launches Ops 'Glad Tidings of Victory' against US: Tehran fires missiles at US base in Qatar, explosions heard in Doha

Iran's state TV announced the beginning of Iran's Operation Glad Tidings of Victory against US forces in Qatar's Al-UdeidAirBase. Loud explosions were heard across central Doha and the northern city of Lusail on Monday (June 23) night, as several projectiles lit up the Qatari skies, according to reports by Reuters and AFP. The attack appears to be a direct response to recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which President Donald Trump called a “Bullseye!!!” over the weekend.

Six Iranian missiles launched at US military targets

Citing Israeli officials, Channel 12 and Axios reported that six missiles were fired by Iran towards US air bases in Qatar. Al Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, is believed to have been one of the intended targets.

Al Udeid is the largest American military base in the Middle East and houses nearly 10,000 US troops, along with rotating British personnel. It serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and plays a key role in American operations across the region.

Qatar suspends air traffic, cites ‘regional developments’

Earlier in the day, Qatar’s foreign ministry announced the temporary suspension of all air traffic in the country’s airspace. In a statement, officials said the decision was a precautionary measure taken in light of “developments in the region.”

The ministry added, “The authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners.” The airspace shutdown came amid warnings of possible retaliation from Iran following US involvement in Israel’s military campaign and recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

US and UK issue ‘shelter in place’ orders

The US embassy in Qatar had earlier warned American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice” due to rising regional tensions. The British government issued similar guidance, advising all UK nationals in Qatar to stay indoors as a precaution.

“In line with advice from US authorities and due to heightened regional security concerns, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place,” the UK government said.

Iran vows to escalate as regional conflict widens