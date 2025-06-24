/'Turned your leaders into dust': Israeli agents THREATENED Iranian general to flee or get killed - Here's what leaked audio reveal

As Israel-Iran engulfed in a full-blown war earlier this month, Israeli intelligence agents launched a covert intimidation campaign against Iranian generals, giving them a deadline to flee with their families, according to an audio recording obtained by The Washington Post.

According to the report, the Israeli agents warned Iranian top officials that they had "12 hours" to flee with their families or get killed.

It was all part of Israel's "Operation Rising Lion", which began on June 13 against Iran, attacking its nuclear facilities and top military officials and nuclear scientists.

"You have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you're on our list right now," an Israeli operative told a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general in one of at least 20 phone calls made to Iranian officials.

The Israeli agents contacted more than 20 senior Iranian figures with similar threats.

"We're closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you," the Israeli agent added.

Reminding him of how they killed Hossein Salami, Mohammad Bagheri, and Ali Shamkhani, the operative said, “I’ll explain to you, listen carefully. I’m calling from a country that two hours ago sent Bagheri, Salami, and Shamkhani, one by one, to hell.”

"Do you want to be one of them? Do you want to be the next one on the list? Do you also want to destroy your wife and child? No, right?" the operative said. The general reportedly responded, "So, what should I do?"

He also instructed him to record a video denouncing Iran's regime and send it via Telegram, however, it is unclear whether they made the video or not.

"You have 12 hours to make a video saying we have walked away from this government, and we are unwilling to sacrifice our lives for people who destroyed our country for 46 years. They only killed, stole, took. They only cut the children of this country into pieces," the operative said.