/B-2 Bomber or a flying hotel? Stealth bombers US used to attack Iran has bunk beds, noodles, candies and more

The night when the US hit Iranian nuclear facilities with the B-2 Spirit, no one could imagine that the two American pilots who were executing the operation might be eating noodles made in the microwave, having candy bars and energy drinks and catching short naps on fold-out beds, all while steering the $2 billion stealth bomber.

In one of the biggest strikes in years, the US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that American military forces carried out a precise attack on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

But what shocks the world is that these billion dollars worth stealth bombers are not just designed to defeat the world's most advanced air bases, but also to keep the two-person crew functioning and at ease while operating it, as the mission lasts up to two days.

Each B-2 carries sleeping arrangements for the pilots, including an in-flight toilet and a fold-out bed.

The US did not just care for the crew's sleep, but the stealth bombers also had a microwave, a mini-fridge, rest bunks, candy bars, and whatnot, according to the Independent (UK).

Such basic amenities provided for the crew help them remain operational during non-stop 30-40 hour flights from the continental US to distant targets anywhere in the world.

Dubbed a "flying hotel", the B-2 bomber has now given warfare new meaning, with its humane living conditions for the crew onboard.

Stealth bomber or a mini hotel?

As the B-2 stealth bombers had to cross multiple time zones, airspace jurisdictions and geopolitical fault lines, to make the pilots comfortable, it had access to toilets, kitchen appliances like microwaves and mini-fridges, and fold beds.

As they can access all the amenities, the pilot can sleep for some time while the other can steer. There, they can prepare quick meals, including noodles, pasta, protein bars, and heating in a microwave designed for use at high altitudes and low oxygen environments.

According to a report, the B-2 is a war machine where pilots don't just drop bombs, "they live in the sky while doing it".

“You’re not just fighting fatigue — you’re making decisions that affect international security, all while being airborne for nearly two days. The small comforts onboard are more than luxury; they’re survival tools," a former B-2 pilot said, according to The Independent.