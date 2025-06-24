IND vs ENG: Duckett achieves RARE feat with fourth innings ton vs India at Headingley

By the time rain stopped play on the final day, Duckett was batting at 105 not out with his partner Zak Crawley at 59. Duckett is also only the fifth England batter overall to score a fourth innings Test ton against India in England.
England batter Ben Duckett has become the first English opener to score a Test hundred in the fourth innings against India in England. Duckett achieved the feat during on day 5 (Jun 24) of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. By the time rain stopped play on the final day, Duckett was batting at 105 not out with his partner Zak Crawley at 59. Duckett is also only the fifth England batter overall to score a fourth innings Test ton against India in England. He was eventually dismissed for 149.
List of batters to score a fourth innings Test hundred against India in England:
Duckett is also only the ninth English opener to score a hundred in fourth innings in a Test in England and first since former skipper Andrew Strauss who had scored 106 against New Zealand in Manchester in 2008.
England in command of chase at Headingley
At the time on rain interruption, England were batting at 181/0 while chasing 371 and need only 190 runs to more to win and take a 1-0 lead in the five Test series.
This in only the fourth time that a hundred partnership has been stitched for the opening wicket at the venue and England openers have made it a best one. The previous record was with Verdun Scott and Bert Sutcliffe of New Zealand who had added 112 runs for the first wicket in 1949. By lunch on day 5, Crawley and Duckett had added 117 runs - the highest fourth innings partnership against India in Leeds.
England started the day from overnight score of 21/0 in chase of 371. The overcast conditions were supposed to benefit the Indian bowlers but the English batters put them at bay with ease.