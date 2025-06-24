/'NO ONE GOES ON VACATION': After making 'peace abroad,' Trump turns focus to NEXT BIG agenda: What is One Big Beautiful Bill?

Fresh from announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump is now calling on Congress to act swiftly on what he’s dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, a massive legislative package that forms the centrepiece of his second-term agenda.

‘Get the deal done this week,' says Trump

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the country was now ready to turn inward after achieving peace abroad. “Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP,” he said.

“It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country’s 250th Birthday,” he said, promising “unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity.”

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK… NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE,” Trump said. Congress is due to go into recess for the July 4 holiday, making this week the final opportunity to pass the bill on schedule.

What is the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’?

The bill, officially named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA), is over 1,000 pages long and bundles together several of Trump’s core campaign pledges.

While some of Trump’s policies could be rolled out via executive action, major changes such as tax reforms and budget adjustments require full congressional approval. The OBBB aims to fast-track those changes in a single package.

What’s in the bill?

The legislation has five major parts:

• Tax cuts made permanent: The bill extends and locks in the income and estate tax cuts introduced in Trump’s 2017 reforms.

• New tax relief: Further cuts are proposed for overtime pay, tips, and Social Security income. According to the White House, individuals earning between $30,000 and $80,000 would see a 15% tax reduction next year.

• Increased defence and border spending: A substantial rise in funding for border security and upgrades to US military capabilities.

• Crackdown on wasteful spending: A pledge to eliminate “waste, fraud and abuse” in government expenditures.

• Raising the debt ceiling: The bill seeks to raise the federal borrowing limit to ensure the government can meet its financial obligations.