/'Europe going to pay in BIG way': NATO Chief Rutte lauds Trump for Israel-Iran ceasefire after 12-days of war

As US President Donald Trump announced the Israel-Iran ceasefire on Tuesday morning (June 24), NATO Chief Mark Rutte lauded Trump for the decisive and extraordinary action and for ending the Israel-Iran war in 12 days.

The NATO chief praised the US president, saying that what he did was something "no one else dared to go. It makes us all safer."

He said that Trump will achieve something no US president in decades could get done, adding that it is an important moment for America and Europe.

"Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done," he said, according to a screenshot of their conversation shared by Trump.

Further lauding President Trump, Rutte said that Europe will be going to pay in a big way to the US.

"Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should and it will be your win," he added.

As Trump departed for The Hague, Rutte said, "You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening. It was not easy but we've got them all signed onto 5 per cent."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) declared that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in place, even as fighting continued and both countries appeared to ignore the agreement he brokered.

As the both countries continued to attack even after the ceasefire, Trump in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”