/'I’ll say ‘how you doing?': Trump says Zelensky is in 'tough situation' ahead of meet at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (June 24) that he would “probably” meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed the possibility when asked about a meeting. “Yeah probably I’ll see him,” he said. When asked what he intended to say to the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied, “I’ll say ‘how you doing?’ He’s in a tough situation, should never have been there.”

Zelensky team confirms meeting preparations

Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, also confirmed that talks were under way to prepare for the meeting. He said he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday about the upcoming discussion.

“The United States reaffirmed its unwavering support for a ceasefire,” Yermak wrote on social media platform X. A source close to the Ukrainian delegation told AFP that the meeting was scheduled for the “early afternoon” in the Netherlands and that both sides were finalising details.

According to the AFP report, the focus of the meeting would be Ukraine’s plans to purchase a new defence package, particularly air defence systems, as Russian missile and drone strikes continue to threaten cities across Ukraine. The leaders are also expected to discuss stronger sanctions against Russia and a proposed reduction in the oil price cap.

Ukraine and its allies are pushing for the current $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil to be lowered to $45 in a bid to further limit Moscow’s war funding.

Trump reluctant to impose fresh sanctions