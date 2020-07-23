Top 10 world news today: South China Sea confrontation, Trump on school reopening and more

Australian warships 'confronted' by Chinese Navy in disputed South China Sea

The incident took place when the Australia's Defence Force joint task group consisting of five ships was travelling through the area on the way to Hawaii for joint military war games with the US and Japan in the Philippine Sea.

I will be comfortable sending my son to school: Trump backs reopening schools

Trump claimed that his administration is looking at researches to determine whether or not children transmit the deadly coronavirus as easily as adults.

'Dead Britons': Pompeo slams World Health Organization; says chief Tedros 'bought' by China

Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs that the WHO had become a 'political' body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head.

Japan holds subdued celebrations to mark one year until postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Japan holds subdued celebrations on Thursday evening to mark one year until the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to raise concerns whether the quadrennial Games will go ahead next year.

Juvenile in 1944, ex-Nazi camp guard, 93, gets suspended sentence

Being 17 or 18 years old at the time of the murders, Bruno has been charged with youth sentencing guidelines, while the prosecutors are calling for atleast a three-year prison sentence.

Pope's ex-envoy Luigi Ventura to stand trial on sex assault charges

Ventura had resigned from his post after police had questioned him on sexual assualt charges. Ventura is set to appear in court in November.

Worst-hit US sees 2,600 coronavirus cases every hour

In the latest figures, the US has reported more than 63,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Closure of more Chinese embassies 'possible', says Trump as US shuts down consulate in Houston

The US move came after the Justice Department said that hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.

Malaysia government mocked over crackdown on video making

Earlier, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told parliament that licenses were needed 'regardless of whether they are mainstream media agencies or personal media that broadcast films on social media or traditional channels.'

Detained man takes policeman hostage with grenade in Ukraine

This is the second hostage situation in Ukraine within the past three days.