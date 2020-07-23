I will be comfortable sending my son to school: Trump backs reopening schools

In the ongoing debate of whether or not American kids should return to schools and colleges, the US President Donald Trump has been a concrete supporter of reopening the schools.

In a recent interview, Trump has assured the nation that he would be comfortable sending his 14-year old son Barron and his 10 grandchildren to school this fall, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am comfortable with that, and we do have a national strategy, but, as you know, ultimately, it’s up to the governors of the states,” Trump said.

Trump has said that he want to see all schools reopened for the fall session, or he would consider rolling back some of the school funding.

However, some health experts and parents are not on the same page as Trump as they believe that it would be dangerous to send children back to school, amid surge in number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

Trump, however, claims that his administration would reopen the schools safely and carefully. “I would like to see the schools open 100 percent. And we’ll do it safely. We’ll do it carefully,” he said.

He also claimed that his administration is looking at researches to determine whether or not children transmit the deadly coronavirus as easily as adults, and how vulnerable children are to the deadly virus.

Now, they don't catch it easily. They don't bring it home easily, and if they do catch it, they get better fast. We're looking at that fact. That is a factor, and we're looking at it strongly," Trump told reporters in a press conference.