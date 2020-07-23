Worst-hit US sees 2,600 coronavirus cases every hour

The hardest-hit country from coronavirus, the United States, on an average sees 2,600 new coronavirus cases every hour, according to a tally.

The tally compiled by Reuters also says that this rate in the US is the highest in the world.

In the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported more than 63,000 new cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The US is coming close to report 4 million COVID-19 infections and the nationwide death toll stands at 142,942.

The US, which reported its first case on January 21, reached the mark of 1 million cases in 98 days and just 43 days to add another million. In only 27 days, the country went from 2 million cases to 3 million.

The Trump administration has often clashed with state governors over measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus, incluing lockdown and mask-wearing guidelines.

President Donald Trump also shifted his tone over wearing of masks and in recent times he has even started donning it in public, but also urging people to use one.

The US ranks second in the top 20 worst-hit countries with the most number of cases per capita, recording 120 infections per 10,000 people.