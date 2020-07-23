Coronavirus: US reports over 63,000 cases as country toll nears 4 million

The United States has reported 63,967 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The US remains the worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic with a total of 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 PM. With this rate, the country is predicted to hit a million new COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks.

1,059 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours bringing the country's total fatalities to 142,942.

The south and west of the United States have experienced a rise in cases with California being the worst-hit among them.

California has reported 415,000 coronavirus cases, making it the American state with most coronavirus cases. The western state has overtaken New York in terms of cases.

Over 7,800 people have died due to coronavirus in California since the start of the pandemic, including 115 on Tuesday.