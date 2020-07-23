Trump blames anti-racism protests, Mexico travellers for surge in COVID cases

US President Donald Trump has blamed anti-racism protests, travellers from Mexico and young bar-goers for a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump sought on Wednesday to explain the rise in confirmed cases across the nation's South, Southwest and West as he held his second briefing ahead of the presidential election in as many days after a three-month hiatus.

Trump said cases among young Americans first started to rise "shortly after demonstrations."

"The protests following the death of George Floyd presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide. A substantial increase in travel around Memorial Day and summer vacations was also a driver of new cases," he said.

Young people closely congregating at bars and probably other places, maybe beaches, likely also led to new cases, he added.

Trump also blamed travellers crossing the US-Mexico border for spikes, as cases in his neighbouring country were increasing.