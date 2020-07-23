Detained man takes policeman hostage with grenade in Ukraine

A man armed with grenade took a senior police officer hostage on Thursday. Then incident took place in the city of Poltava.

The incident started around 09:05pm when the local police was trying to arrest a man who was a suspect of hijacking a vehicle. The situation escalated when he pulled out a RGD-5 grenade and threatened to kill a senior police officers.

"Negotiations are ongoing to force the attacker to surrender to the police without harming himself or others," Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on his social media account.

23 липня в Полтаві о 09.05 на вулиці біля приміщення адміністративного суду працівники підрозділу карного розшуку...

After continous negotiations, the man exchanged the police officer for a police colonel and drove off with him in a car provided by police.

This is the second hostage situation in Ukraine within the past three days. The first hostage situation took place on Tuesday when an armed man held 13 people hostage on a bus for hours.