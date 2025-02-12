French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (Feb 12) personally went to see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Marseille airport, as he departed for the United States.

Meanwhile, Hamas said on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it will not accept threats from the US and Israel over the ongoing ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Washington for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump. This will be their first official encounter since Trump began his second term in office.

Macron personally escorts Modi to airport: How Indo-French ties boosted in two days of Indian PM's visit

‘Won’t accept American and Israeli threats’: Hamas warns Trump, Netanyahu over Gaza ceasefire ultimatum

PM Modi US visit: Indian premier to meet ‘dear friend’ Trump amid tariff threats and mass deportations

US agencies Trump, Musk and DOGE have been trying to dismantle and downsize. Here's the full list

US President Donald Trump has been taking actions to cut staff at the federal bureaucracy and also dismantling several agencies. Trump on Tuesday (Feb 11) signed a new executive order to limit new hiring and commence a "critical transformation" of government.

Russia's Putin backs Syria’s ‘territorial integrity’ in first call with new leader after Assad’s ouster

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday ( Feb 12), marking their first contact since the fall of Moscow-ally Bashar al-Assad last year. The Kremlin stated that Putin wished Sharaa success in leading Syria and emphasised Russia’s support for the country’s “territorial integrity.”

Oman to host Indian Ocean Conference from Feb 16-17th

Oman will be hosting the 8th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference from February 16th to 17th. The conference is being organised by the India Foundation in association with Oman’s foreign ministry, with the theme being “Voyages to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership”.

Indian govt to introduce new Income Tax Bill 2025 in Parliament - What to expect?

The central government is expected to present the Income Tax Bill 2025 in Parliament on February 13. This proposed bill seeks to simplify tax laws and modernise compliance frameworks, making regulations more understandable for taxpayers, even without professional assistance.

India-France relations 'touched new heights', PM Modi, Macron travel to Marseille in presidential aircraft

In a remarkable display of diplomatic camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a historic flight to Marseille on the French presidential aircraft, following a CEO's forum meeting.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shikhar Dhawan named as event ambassador for marquee tournament

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

Liam Payne reportedly forced ex-girlfriend to terminate pregnancy, struggled with sexuality

A new report has come to light which states that late singer Liam Payne struggled with questions about his sexuality. The former One Direction star reportedly also pressurised his former fiancee Maya Henry to terminate a pregnancy.