US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it was "unrealistic" to think Ukraine can return to its pre-2014 borders, stressing that "chasing this illusionary goal" will only prolong the war.

While speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Pete Hegseth said that "bloodshed" must stop and this war must end.

He said US President Donald Trump stopped the fighting and "reaching and enduring peace is a top priority". Hegseth added that Trump intends to “bring both Russia and Ukraine to the table.”

"We want a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," Hegseth said.

NATO membership for Ukraine is "not a realistic outcome", Hegseth said, adding that any security guarantees should not be provided through NATO membership, “but instead must be backed by capable European and non-European troops,” who would not be covered by Article 5 NATO guarantees.

Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of aid to Ukraine

The US defence secretary said that safeguarding European security must be imperative for European members of NATO.

'Focusing on securing our own borders'

The US defence secretary said that he wants to "directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States from being primarily focused on security in Europe."

Hegseth added that the US faces consequential threats to our homeland. "We must—and we are—focus on securing our own borders,” he said.

He stressed that the US faces peer competitors in the Communist Chinese with the capability and intent to threaten our homeland and core national interests in the Indo-Pacific.

"The US is prioritising deterring war with China in the Pacific, recognising the reality of scarcity, and making the resourcing tradeoffs to ensure deterrence does not fail," he said.

Won't tolerate ‘imbalanced relationship'

Hegseth, while concluding his speech, said that the US remains committed to NATO and to partnership with Europe, "full stop".

"But the United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency," he said, adding, "Rather, our relationship will prioritise empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security."

