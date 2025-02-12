Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained for over three years in Russia, was released on Tuesday (Feb 11) and was welcomed by US President Donald Trump as he said that Vladimir Putin had got "not much" in return.

The White House described it in a statement as a diplomatic thaw that is a step toward ending the Ukraine war.

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, was with Fogel while leaving Russia and landed back in the US at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday night.

Trump said that another detainee would be freed on Wednesday without revealing the name.

Who is Marc Fogel?

Marc Fogel, a 63-year-old former diplomat and a school teacher, was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.

According to his family and supporters, he had been travelling with medically prescribed marijuana and was designated by former President Joe Biden's administration as wrongfully detained in December.

"I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now," said Mr Fogel. "I'm a middle-class school teacher who's now in a dream world."

Fogel's relatives said they were "beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed” that he was coming home.

US President Trump while speaking to reporters at the White House, said, "We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.”

Asked whether the US had given up anything in return, Trump replied “not much” but did not elaborate."

'Sign towards ending Ukraine war'

Michael Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, said the US and Russia "negotiated an exchange" to ensure Fogel's release.

Waltz stressed the development was "a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.”

After landing on US soil, the White House posted on X, "PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!" along with a picture of Mr Fogel.

Russian citizen freed from US in exchange

The Kremlin on Wednesday (Feb 12) said that a Russian citizen was freed from a US prison in exchange for the release of Marc Fogel.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russians will return home in the coming days, at which point Moscow will release their name.

Replying to Trump's remark that this could help end the war, Peskov said it was unlikely to be a turning point, but described the releases as gradual steps to increase mutual trust, now at a low point.

