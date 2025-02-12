Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

Joining him in this prestigious role are Pakistan’s 2017 title-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler Tim Southee. With their extensive Champions Trophy experience, the quartet will share exclusive insights into the tournament through guest columns in the coming weeks.

Reflecting on the honor, Dhawan, who was the Player of the Series in India’s victorious 2013 campaign, expressed his excitement in an ICC release. He said, “It’s always special to be part of a Champions Trophy, and being named an ambassador for this edition is a true privilege. Over the next few weeks, we’ll witness the world’s best teams battling for glory, knowing that one mistake could end their journey. This high-stakes format makes the tournament a thrilling spectacle.”

Dhawan stands as India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history, amassing an impressive 701 runs across two editions. He is also the only player to win consecutive Golden Bats, awarded to the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.

India to play at a neutral venue

India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.

India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).

The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)