Kerala battled resilience and pressure to secure a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, edging past Jammu and Kashmir by a razor-thin 1-run first-innings lead after a hard-fought draw on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Salman Nizar (44 off 162 balls, 8x4*) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 off 118 balls, 9x4, 2x6*) led Kerala’s resistance, stitching an unbeaten 115-run stand for the seventh wicket, ensuring their side survived nearly 43 overs on the final day.

Resuming at 100/2 overnight, Kerala ended at 295/6 in 126 overs, successfully nullifying J&K's attack and booking a last-four clash with Gujarat from February 17. This marks only Kerala’s second-ever Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance, the last being in 2018-19, where they fell to eventual champions Vidarbha.

"We broke the innings into blocks of 10 runs and backed ourselves. J&K bowlers tested us, but we stuck to our plan, just like in the first innings," said Player of the Match Salman Nizar, who had also scored an unbeaten 112 in Kerala’s first innings.

Despite a valiant effort, J&K fell agonizingly short, with skipper Paras Dogra admitting, “We gave it our all, but Kerala’s batters held firm. We’re proud of our journey and will come back stronger.”

The match also saw controversy as J&K left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq received an on-the-spot warning for an illegal action, with his delivery deemed a no-ball.

Earlier, Kerala’s Sachin Baby (48) and Akshay Chandran (48) played crucial knocks, soaking up 44 overs to blunt the J&K attack.

Brief Scores:

Jammu & Kashmir: 280 & 399/9 decl. drew with Kerala: 281 & 295/6 (Salman Nizar 44*, Mohammed Azharuddeen 67*, Sachin Baby 48, Akshay Chandran 48; Sahil Lotra 2/50).

