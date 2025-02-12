Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday ( Feb 12), marking their first contact since the fall of Moscow-ally Bashar al-Assad last year. The Kremlin stated that Putin wished Sharaa success in leading Syria and emphasised Russia’s support for the country’s “territorial integrity.”

Kremlin said, "Vladimir Putin wished success to Ahmed al-Sharaa in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people."

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, marking the end of his family's decades-long rule. Sharaa was declared president in January.

Russia’s continued cooperation with Syria

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to Syria’s “unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.” He also assured continued humanitarian aid and efforts to improve Syria’s socioeconomic conditions.

Discussion on trade, economy, and education

The leaders discussed cooperation in trade, the economy, and education. The Kremlin described the conversation as “constructive, businesslike, and substantive.”

Earlier negotiations and military presence

In January, a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov visited Syria. Syrian officials urged Russia to acknowledge past mistakes, pay compensation, and assist in rebuilding efforts.

In February, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said the country’s new leadership would be open to keeping Russian military bases if it “serves Syria’s interests.”

