Top 10 world news: Palestinian minister says Al Shifa hospital under threat, & more

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila said that the Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, which is the war-torn region's biggest hospital, is under threat as it lacks oxygen, electricity, and fuel.

Pope Francis dismisses prominent US conservative bishop who was also his fierce critic. In a rare move, Pope Francis on Saturday (Nov 11) dismissed US bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent Catholic conservative and one of Pope's fiercest critics who has repeatedly denounced his papacy, the Vatican said in a statement.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who on Saturday (Nov 11) landed in Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said that now was the time to take decisive action rather than mere talks.

Three foreign tourists were killed and eight others were rescued after a massive fire broke out on houseboats in the Dal Lake of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (Nov 11) morning.

Former United States president Donald Trump has hinted at a possible plan of using the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department to target his political rivals if he comes back to power next year.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police officer in Dausa district in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan. The girl, who was sexually assaulted, is reportedly undergoing medical treatment in a government hospital.

Scientists have found that some stars in our Milky Way galaxy are leaving and getting ejected into intergalactic space. They then spend the rest of their lives on an uncertain journey. To understand this strange phenomenon, a group of astronomers examined the most massive of these runaway stars to see if they could figure out how they left, or why.

Croatia's Defence Minister Mario Banozic was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday (Nov 11). According to a statement by the defence ministry, Banozic, 44, was travelling in his private car and was leaving the town of Vinkovci when the vehicle rammed into a van.

England capped off World Cup 2023 with a 93-run win over Pakistan in their final league match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. David Willey picked three wickets in his last game for England, while Ben Stokes starred with bat in the first innings, hitting 84. Both England and Pakistan failed to reach the CWC 2023 semis.