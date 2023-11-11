India: 4-year-old raped by police official in Rajasthan's Dausa, villagers stage protest demanding for justice

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police officer in Dausa district in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan. The girl, who was sexually assaulted, is reportedly undergoing medical treatment in a government hospital.

The accused sub-inspector (SI) Bhupendra Singh who was on election duty when he is said to have lured the girl into his room on Friday (Nov 10) afternoon. Singh, who then raped the minor girl, is now arrested for the alleged horrific crime.

There is a huge outrage among the villagers who are shaken by the disturbing incident. Amid the rage, many gathered outside the police station and physically confronted the accused sub-inspector. They beat him before handing him over to the police authorities.

The massive protest was staged at the Rahuwas police station. Rahuwas is a village in Lalsot tehsil in Dausa. It belongs to the Jaipur division.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh reportedly said, "A case has been registered in Rahuwas police station against an SI identified as Bhupendra based on the complaint by a family living nearby. They have accused him of rape. A medical examination is being done of the minor girl. Necessary action will be taken."

Local residents are expressing their collective outrage and demanding justice for the victim. The authorities are also facing mounting pressure to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate legal measures against the accused officer.

Political reactions

The political war of words has also been unleashed following the grave incident. BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena visited the protest site and said, "There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape."

"I have reached the spot to get justice for the innocent child." He also announced a compensation of 5 million rupees (approx $60k) for the girl's family.

"I have come here to help the girl. The sub-inspector has been arrested. For me, elections come afterwards, and my first priority will be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident," Meena added.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said, "Instructions have been given for strict action to be taken in the case. An order has been given to dismiss the accused police sub-inspector."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP leader Diya Kumari accused the ruling Congress dispensation led by Ashok Gehlot for its inaction. She said, "This is a shameful incident. Such incidents have been continuously happening in Rajasthan for the last five years. The Gehlot government is silent on this and hasn't ensured justice."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "Madhya Pradesh is number one in cases of atrocities on women, atrocities on Dalits. The proceedings against criminals take place in Rajasthan. Action is taken against those who are criminals as soon as possible."

(With inputs from agencies)