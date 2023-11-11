'Gaza not an arena for words, should be for action,' says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who on Saturday (Nov 11) landed in Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said that now was the time to take decisive action rather than mere talks.

"Gaza is not an arena for words. It should be for action," Raisi said at Tehran airport before departing for the summit of Arab and Islamic nations in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

"Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important," he added.

This marks the first visit by an Iranian head of state to Saudi Arabia since both Tehran and Riyadh called off decades-long hostility under a China-brokered deal in March.

"The summit will send a strong message to warmongers in the region and result in the cessation of war crimes in Palestine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is accompanying Raisi, was quoted as saying by the Padolat government website.

"America says it doesn't want an expansion of the war and has sent messages to Iran and several countries [to this effect]. But these statements are not consistent with America's actions," Raisi said in the televised comments at Tehran airport.

"The war machine in Gaza is in the hands of America, which is preventing a ceasefire in Gaza and expanding the war. The world must see the true face of America," Raisi said.

Iran voices support for Hamas

Though Iran has denied involvement in the surprise assault by Hamas on Israel but has voiced support for the militant group.

In his first televised speech since the attack, Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said, "We defend Palestine, we defend the struggles."

“We kiss the foreheads and arms of the resourceful and intelligent designers [of the operation] and the Palestinian youth,” he added.

He also urged "the whole Islamic world" to support the Palestinians.