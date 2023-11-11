Tiger 3: Salman, Katrina and Emraan have a special appeal for their fans

A day before Tiger 3 hits cinema halls worldwide, the film's principal cast has made an appeal to the fans. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi had urged fans to not reveal the film's plot or give out spoilers of the film. Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, releases on Sunday, November 12.

The Yash Raj Films produced film is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. Part of YRF's Spyverse it has Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan making special appearances.



“We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you,” Salman posted on microblogging site X. His co-stars, Katrina and Emraan, also asked the fans to not spoil the film for others.

We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 11, 2023 ×

“The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali,” she said.



Katrina reprises her role of a former ISI agent Zoya in the film. Hashmi plays the antagonist.



“Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali,” Hashmi wrote on X.

Tiger 3 will be released on Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.