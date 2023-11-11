Some stars are breaking up with our Milky Way galaxy. But why?

Scientists have found that some stars in our Milky Way galaxy are leaving and getting ejected into intergalactic space. They then spend the rest of their lives on an uncertain journey.

To understand this strange phenomenon, a group of astronomers examined the most massive of these runaway stars to see if they could figure out how they left, or why.

The astronomers concluded when they were analysing the velocity distribution, which is one of the ways they measure when they study a field of stars in the Milky Way.

The star population's general velocity dispersion reflects the rotation of the galaxy. When a star deviates from the galaxy's rotation, it is noticed by the astronomers.

When this phenomenon was noticed by a team of scientists, who were working with two enormous star catalogues and discovered a slew of stars moving at a different rate than the galaxy. Actually, they were rogue stars on their way out of the galaxy.

The two big star catalogues are the Galactic O-Star Catalog (GOSC) and the Be Star Spectra (BeSS). Reports have mentioned that they both are catalogues of different types of massive stars, which are O-type stars and Be-type stars, and their sub-types.

Mar Carretero Castrillo, who is a post-grad researcher in the Department of Quantum Physics and Astrophysics, Institute of Cosmos Sciences, University of Barcelona, is the lead author of a study which will be published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. The new findings are in a paper titled "Galactic runaway O and Be stars found using Gaia DR3."