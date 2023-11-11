LIVE TV
Croatian defence minister badly injured in car crash

VinkovciEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

File photo of Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic. Photograph:(AP)

Story highlights

According to a statement by the defence ministry, Defence Minister Mario Banozic was travelling in his private car and was leaving the town of Vinkovci when the vehicle rammed into a van.

Croatia's Defence Minister Mario Banozic was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday (Nov 11). According to a statement by the defence ministry, Banozic, 44, was travelling in his private car and was leaving the town of Vinkovci when the vehicle rammed into a van. The driver of the van was killed in the collision which happened at around 6 am. 

Government spokesperson Marko Milic said that Banozic suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital. "According to the doctors, his life is out of danger," Milic added. According to doctors, the defence minister had head and brain contusions and remains under observation, but he is conscious.

In a post on X, Milic condoled the death of the van driver. “We are expressing our condolences to the family of the person who was killed,” the government spokesperson said.

An investigation into the collision has been launched. Further details are awaited. 

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

