Croatian defence minister badly injured in car crash

Croatia's Defence Minister Mario Banozic was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday (Nov 11). According to a statement by the defence ministry, Banozic, 44, was travelling in his private car and was leaving the town of Vinkovci when the vehicle rammed into a van. The driver of the van was killed in the collision which happened at around 6 am.

Government spokesperson Marko Milic said that Banozic suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital. "According to the doctors, his life is out of danger," Milic added. According to doctors, the defence minister had head and brain contusions and remains under observation, but he is conscious.

In a post on X, Milic condoled the death of the van driver. “We are expressing our condolences to the family of the person who was killed,” the government spokesperson said.