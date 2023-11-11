Dal Lake houseboats fire: Three foreign tourists killed, eight others rescued

Three foreign tourists were killed and eight others were rescued after a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake area on Saturday (Nov 11) morning. The fire spread quickly and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace. The three deceased tourists were from Bangladesh and were staying in the Safeena houseboat.

The eight other tourists were rescued and evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of the Srinagar Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the tourist police among others.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Fire services reached after several houseboats gutted in a massive fire in Dal Lake pic.twitter.com/D88RY5m1dq — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023 ×

The fire broke out at around 5.15 am on Saturday and fire service officials rushed to the spot.