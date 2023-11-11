LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Dal Lake houseboats fire: Three foreign tourists killed, eight others rescued

SrinagarEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

The fire broke out at around 5.15 am on Saturday and fire service officials rushed to the spot. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The fire broke out at around 5.15 am on Saturday engulfed five houseboats at Dal Lake namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh and Khar Palace.

Three foreign tourists were killed and eight others were rescued after a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake area on Saturday (Nov 11) morning. The fire spread quickly and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace. The three deceased tourists were from Bangladesh and were staying in the Safeena houseboat. 

The eight other tourists were rescued and evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of the Srinagar Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the tourist police among others.

×

The fire broke out at around 5.15 am on Saturday and fire service officials rushed to the spot. 

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Station House Officer Fire Service Farooq Ahmad said, "Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We can't identify the source of this fire, we are identifying it. 

trending now

"We started the rescue operation immediately and asked for the manpower from the headquarters...The situation is under control...There were five houseboats and eight huts...We have rescued tourists also," Ahmad added. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

Lush Monsoon: We need authentic LGBTQIA+ representation in ent industry, ‘nuances beyond usual tropes’

Delhi shakes again as 2.6 earthquake jolts amid Diwali festivities, third in a week

India: 4-year-old girl raped by police official in Rajasthan's Dausa, villagers protest, demand justice