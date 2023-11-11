Pope Francis dismisses prominent US conservative bishop who was also his fierce critic
Pope Francis presides over the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)
The sudden decision to sack a senior Catholic figure came after Francis sent two US bishops to visit Strickland's Texas diocese in June, as per news agency AFP reports.
In a rare move, Pope Francis on Saturday (Nov 11) dismissed US bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent Catholic conservative and one of Pope's fiercest critics who has repeatedly denounced his papacy, the Vatican said in a statement.
