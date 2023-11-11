LIVE TV
Pope Francis dismisses prominent US conservative bishop who was also his fierce critic

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Pope Francis presides over the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

The sudden decision to sack a senior Catholic figure came after Francis sent two US bishops to visit Strickland's Texas diocese in June, as per news agency AFP reports.

In a rare move, Pope Francis on Saturday (Nov 11) dismissed US bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent Catholic conservative and one of Pope's fiercest critics who has repeatedly denounced his papacy, the Vatican said in a statement.

