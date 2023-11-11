World Cup 2023: England crush Pakistan by 93 runs at Eden as Willey says goodbye to international cricket

England capped off World Cup 2023 with a 93-run win over Pakistan in their final league match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. David Willey picked three wickets in his last game for England, while Ben Stokes starred with bat in the first innings, hitting 84. Both England and Pakistan failed to reach the CWC 2023 semis.

Jos Buttler ended Pakistan’s hopes of making the semis after he won the toss and elected to bat first. Considering the best-case scenario for Pakistan to reach the final four, they had to bat first, put up a mammoth total on the board and beat England by 275 or more runs. However, with that scenario down in the drain just at the toss, England marched on with the momentum they gained following a win over the Netherlands in their last match.

English openers Malan and Bairstow got off to a flyer, adding 82 for the first wicket. Dawid Malan and Joe Root hit the fifties as Pakistan bowlers looked out of sorts until the first half of the innings. Last game’s hero, Ben Stokes, continued from where he had left, hitting a quickfire 84.

The seam trio were among the wickets, with Haris Rauf picking three, while Mohammad Wasim Jr returning with two scalps. A late blitz from Willey helped England pose a fighting 337 for nine on the board.

Chasing a mammoth total at the Eden Gardens, Pakistan lost both openers, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman, early to Willey. Captain Babar Azam played a few fine-looking strokes but got out playing a pull shot of Gus Atkinson on 38.

England spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen came to the party, picking wickets in the middle overs, including Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel. Salman Agha impressed with his maiden CWC fifty but well prey to Willey soon after.