Top 10 news: Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike near UN-run Gaza school, Bahrain recalls its envoy, & more

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed after a tragic Israeli airstrike hit near a UN-run school in Jabalia refugee camp, increasing the human cost of the Israel-Hamas war. Moreover, as the diplomatic tensions in West Asia escalate, Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and cut all economic ties with the country.

In other news, Pakistan pulled itself out of a political stalemate as the country's President Arif Alvi and the election body November 2 reached a consensus over holding general elections on February 8 next year.

Days after a massive attack by Israel on the Jabalia refugee camp killed over 50 Palestinians, Hamas said that Thursday (Nov 2) saw another such attack, this time near a UN-run school in this Gazan area. Hamas-led Hamas Health Ministry said that the air strikes killed as many as 27 individuals present there.

Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and cut all economic ties with the country, according to a statement on the website of Bahrain’s lower house of parliament.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the country's election body on Thursday (Nov 2) reached a consensus on holding general elections on February 8 next year. This comes after a deadlock over the poll dates continued for months and the Supreme Court while hearing petitions over the delayed polls asked the electoral body to discuss the issue with the president.

In just the first 25 days, more than 3,600 children have lost their lives to the increasingly brutal Israel-Hamas war, reports the Hamas controlled Gaza Health Ministry.Iranian woman jailed for 13 years after protesting death of son

An Iranian mother who was demanding justice for her son, killed by security officials, has been sent to prison for 13 years.

A woman in China has alleged that a sham "tumour research institute" had duped her mother and her into paying over 200,000 yuan ($27,000) for treatments that involved bloodletting and even the application of cement to the skin. The incident came to light after the woman, surnamed Wang, learned that her mother was suffering from late-stage cancer towards the end of 2021.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been drawing the ire of netizens after he posted a picture of himself with his son dressed in a headless Halloween costume.

Canada has unveiled its immigration plan for 2024-2026, with the same targets mentioned in last year's 2023-2025 list, keeping in mind the prevalent housing crisis plaguing the country, media reports said citing the official data.

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has taken a significant step by withdrawing the country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).