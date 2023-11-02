Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s posts on Halloween draw netizens' ire in light of Israel-Hamas war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been drawing the ire of netizens after he posted a picture of himself with his son dressed in a headless Halloween costume.

The pictures, shared on many social media platforms, show Trudeau with his youngest son, Hadrien, dressed as a decapitated person in a trick-or-treat outing.

“Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!” read the prime minister’s post on micro-blogging site X. Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there! pic.twitter.com/D6KNfCmPjr — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2023 × However, the post, seemingly light-hearted, received massive backlash from the netizens in Canada who called the pictures “tone deaf” in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

Many perceived the posts as insensitive as they drew resemblance to the killings of children in the conflict, while many were reminded of the incident where Israeli children were allegedly beheaded by Hamas terrorists.

“Talk about tone deaf,” wrote political commentator Tyler Popp on X. Talk about tone deaf https://t.co/PSAtrYlp7m — Tyler Popp (@ThatTylerPopp) October 31, 2023 × “For someone keenly aware of current global issues, who describes himself as feminist and woke, there should have been a talk like “is this appropriate, considering my position and what’s going on in the world,” a prominent real estate agent Brian Matthews posted on X.

On Instagram, Toronto-based Saba Khan, questioned the timing of Trudeau’s post.

“The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, decided to post a picture of him with his son dressed as a headless child. The comment section is full of people arguing about letting him do this on Halloween.”