China: Sizeable hole spotted in parachute used by astronauts landing from Tiangong space station. Watch

The recent return of astronauts from China’s Tiangong space station encountered an unsettling incident during their re-entry to Earth, as seen in live streaming footage of the landing. The Shenzhou 16 mission's return capsule, carrying three passengers who had spent 154 days in space witnessed a distressing moment as a sizable hole appeared in its main parachute when it was over the Gobi Desert in northern China.

The unexpected sight of a conspicuous breach in the parachute, allowing a view of the blue sky through the canopy, prompted concern among observers.

Speculation arose regarding potential causes, with space programme historian Jonathan McDowell suggesting that propellant venting might have caused the hole, or it could be a manufacturing flaw, reported The South China Morning Post.

Watch the video here: × What exactly happened at the time of landing?

Despite the tear in the parachute, the situation did not worsen during the capsule's descent.

The returning crew, including China's first civilian astronauts on a space mission, eventually landed at the Dongfeng site at 8:11 am, though the capsule was observed bouncing and rolling upon landing.

Commander Jing Haipeng expressed relief at being back, confirming the crew's good health after medical checks on-site.

They were later flown to Beijing. Although Chinese space authorities hailed the mission as a success, they have not officially addressed the parachute malfunction, leaving the space community to speculate.

The incident, if confirmed, could mark one of the most serious safety breaches in crewed space missions, warranting a thorough investigation.

There's anticipation of additional work during the Spring Festival holiday to address the issue, as noted by a social media user.

Also watch | Why China's young are are not having more babies How does it reflect on space adventures?

China has historically upheld a cautious approach to space travel, especially when astronauts are involved. The country has a flawless safety record since its first crewed flight in 2003. The parachute-based re-entry method, while traditional, is deemed the most reliable for returning astronauts.

The Shenzhou 16 crew, during their stay at the Tiangong space station, engaged in various scientific experiments, educational outreach, and a significant eight-hour spacewalk.