China approves world’s first passenger-carrying flying taxi

Beijing, ChinaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

An EHang all-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) two-passenger multicopter aircraft, performs an unmanned display flight at a Korean government event at Yeouido island in Seoul on November 11, 2020. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Ehang, a Chinese company, has received the world's first airworthiness certificate for its two-passenger autonomous air taxi. This eases the path for future global operations and sets a precedent in the rapidly evolving field of autonomous air transportation.

Guangzhou-based company named Ehang has received the world's first airworthiness "type certificate" for its EH216-S AAV, a fully autonomous drone designed to carry two passengers. 

Ehang, a US-listed company, has declared itself the first to hold this certificate, allowing it to operate autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transport in China, reported CNBC. 

CEO Huazhi Hu in an interview with CNBC said that this achievement will pave the way for similar certificates in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia, streamlining Ehang's global ambitions.

A changing regulatory landscape

While the United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently introduced a plan to accommodate autonomous flying vehicles, it still mandates onboard pilots.

Meanwhile, California-based Joby Aviation, a prominent industry player, has expanded its flight test program but has yet to incorporate passengers. China is taking a proactive approach to regulating unmanned aircraft flight, with new rules set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Ehang is actively evaluating the launch of its inaugural air taxi passenger service within a Chinese city, although specific details and dates remain undisclosed. 

Ehang's joint venture with Xiyu Tourism, marked by the delivery of five EH216-S units, aims to foster low-altitude tourism and deploy at least 120 Ehang vehicles over the next five years. Additionally, the company has secured over 1,200 overseas pre-orders, including commitments from entities such as Japan AirX, Malaysian Aerotree, and Indonesia's Prestige.

Hu told CNBC that within approximately five years, air taxis will become a common sight in many cities across the globe. Ehang's approach is to roll out deliveries gradually, acknowledging the early stage of development within the industry.

Ehang's certification coincides with Chinese governments permitting fully autonomous robotaxis to operate on public streets, often charging fares to the public.

Notably, the fundamental distinction between self-driving taxis and self-piloting drones is that drone flights occur between fixed points in the air, as explained by Ehang's CEO, Hu.

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

