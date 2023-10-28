Goodbye 'Kaali Peeli'— Mumbai's iconic Padmini Premium taxis to go off road

The defining picture of Mumbai, India's financial capital, would include the iconic 'Premier Padmini' taxis, colloquially known as 'kaali-peeli', literally meaning Black and Yellow, a description of their colourful outlook that ruled Indian subcontinent's first mega-city for most of its modern existence. But as newer models and app-based ride services begin dominating the personl transport landscape in Mumbai, the beloved 'kaali peeli' are set to bid farewell to Mumbai's streets.

The departure of 'kaali-peeli' taxis would occur shortly after the retirement of the renowned red double-decker buses operated by BEST.

Why Premier Padmini taxis are going off the road?

According to a transport department official cited by the Press Trust of India, the last Premier Padmini was registered as a black and yellow taxi at the Tardeo RTO in the island city of Mumbai on October 29, 2003.

Given the city's 20-year age limit for cabs, Mumbai will no longer host a Premier Padmini taxi from Monday (Oct 30, 2023) onward.

How disruptive is it?

Mumbai will now be effectively devoid of two of its iconic transport showpieces; the BEST double-decker buses and the Premier Padmini taxis.

The abrupt exit of the two iconic modes of public transportation has left Mumbai's residents nostalgic, with some calling for the preservation of at least one Premier Padmini on the road or in a museum, PTI reported.

Premier Padmini cabs were not merely a daily mode of travel but a part of Mumbai's cultural heritage.

They made appearances in a number of Hindi films such as 'Taxi No. 9211,' 'Khaali-Peeli,' and 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein.'

Also watch | Mumbai's international airport is among the world's 10 best airports of 2023 × Premier Padmini cars and double-decker buses were often featured at the outset to establish the setting of Mumbai.

City chronicler and founder of the KHAKI Heritage Foundation, Bharat Gothoskar, told PTI that the yellow and black color scheme of Mumbai's taxis came from Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, popularly known as "American Gandhi".

A freedom fighter turned MP, Gandhi suggested to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that the upper part of the cabs should be painted yellow for visibility from a distance, while the lower part should be black to conceal stains. This unique combination had since been an iconic symbol of the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE