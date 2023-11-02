Pakistan to hold general elections on Feb 11: Election body tells Supreme Court
Anwaar ul Haq Kakar took office as Pakistan's interim Prime Minister on August 14, 2023 as the country was in a standstill over the poll dates.
After a deadlock over the poll dates for months, Pakistan is all set to hold general elections on February 11. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed the country's Supreme Court about the poll date on Thursday (Nov 2), media reports said. This comes as Anwaar ul Haq Kakar took office as Pakistan's interim Prime Minister on August 14, 2023.
Pakistan's National Assembly (Lower house of Pakistan's Parliament) was dissolved on August 9 this year on former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's directions. After that, as per Pakistan's Constitution, the president was obliged to hold elections within 90 days of an early dissolution.
