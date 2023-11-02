Know something about aliens or UFOs? You can tell Pentagon all about it here

Were you visited by the little green men? Was someone you know at the receiving end of an extraterrestrial probe? If yes, you may soon be able to report such a mis-happening online to the US Pentagon.

This could be done via an online reporting tool that went live on Tuesday (October 31st). However, there's a catch.

Report aliens; Terms and conditions applied

According to The Guardian, this secure form is for now only available to current or former federal employees or those "with direct knowledge of US government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945".

The form is called All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (Aaro) and it is available to people with the above-mentioned access on the US Defence Department website.

However, officials have reportedly said that the public will also be able to report such anomalies soon.

On the website, it says that Aaro "is intended as an initial point of contact … it is not intended for conveying potentially sensitive or classified information".

On the other hand, second-hand information about UAP, alien encounters etc is not welcome.

"This reporting mechanism that is on the website is for people who think they have first-hand knowledge of clandestine programs that the government has been hiding," said Kirkpatrick.

US government finally 'opening up'

The move is an expansion of the US government's efforts to be more transparent about its exploration of the unknown, reports The Guardian.

It signifies that the government is slowly inching towards living up to its promises of complete openness about what it does or doesn't know, about peculiar things like strange flashes in the sky, the possibility of alien life and sightings of UFOs or UAPs as they are now called.

For decades now, conspiracy theories about clandestine government programmes involving reports of alien vehicles and remains at Area 51 in the Mojave Desert have been a source of intrigue. However, as per the Aaro chief, people might be disappointed as they currently have "no evidence of any program having ever existed to do any sort of reverse engineering, of any sort of extraterrestrial UAP program."