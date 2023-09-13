The truth about UFOs: NASA to unveil important report on UAPs. Here's how you can watch it live

UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects), or UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) as they are now known, have for decades been a subject of curiosity for humans. Do aliens exist? Are the frequent alien vehicle "sightings" real or not? These questions have long been a head-scratcher.

On Thursday (September 14th), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may provide us with answers to these questions.

A report unveiled

Back in 2022, NASA commissioned a study team to investigate reports of UAPs.

As per the space agency's website, the study team was commissioned "to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward."

In a statement released last year before the commencement of the study, NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen had stated: "We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That's what we do."

The highly anticipated findings of the team of 16 community experts with expertise in diverse areas on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena will be unveiled on Thursday (September 14th) at 10 am EDT (14:00 pm GMT or 19:30 pm IST).

The report will be live-streamed across various NASA channels, including its official app, website, television and social media. You can join the telecast here:

Why is this important?

Apart from the curiosity humanity maintains about life "out there," the importance of this report stems from the fact that UAPs aren't that well-documented.

This limited availability of well-documented observations of UAPs — which are usually defined as objects in the sky that do not align with known natural phenomena or conventional aircraft, and may or may not have extraterrestrial origins — makes it extremely challenging to draw scientific conclusions about their origin or nature.

With these report's findings that do not merely rely on "grainy footage of UAPs," humanity should have a better understanding that can help guide our future analysis of extraterrestrial objects.

In an update meeting held in May, Daniel Evans, the NASA official in charge of the study, said: "The primary objective of this incredible team of experts is not to go back and look at grainy footage of UAPs but rather to give us a roadmap to guide us for future analysis."

